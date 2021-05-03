Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Plan to Demarcate 70 Miles of Common Border by May 9 - Bishkek

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to complete the demarcation of 122 kilometers (70 miles) of their common border by May 9, Kamchybek Tashiev, the chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, said on Monday

Earlier in the day, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik that the two countries had concluded the withdrawal of their auxiliary forces from the border. The situation is currently stable.

"We have 112 kilometers to assess. It should be finished by May 9. Then the presidents will sign and we will demarcate," Tashiev said, as cited by the 24.

kg news agency.

Violence flared on the border between the two former Soviet republics over border demarcation on April 29. The ensuing battle left dozens of people dead and injured on both sides before a truce was declared later that day. Armed clashes resumed the next day, but the two countries soon agreed to cease combat and pull troops and military hardware away from the border. The Tajik troops were completely withdrawn from the Kyrgyz territory on May 1.