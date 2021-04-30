UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan To Set Up Working Group After Deadly Border Clashes

Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to create a working group that will oversee the implementation of a ceasefire following deadly clashes in the border region.

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the working group would be formed from members of police and executive authorities in a bid to "create appropriate stabilizing conditions for further fruitful negotiation process.

"

The armed conflict over demarcation between border areas of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and the Sughd region of Tajikistan erupted on Thursday, leaving dozens of people dead and more than 150 others injured.

Kyrgyzstan announced a ceasefire on Thursday evening, which Tajikistan agreed to. The rivals said they would pull troops and military equipment from the border and back to the places of their permanent deployment.

