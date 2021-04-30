UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan To Withdraw Troops From Border Later On Friday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:10 PM

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Withdraw Troops From Border Later on Friday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to withdraw troops from the border later on Friday, Kyrgyzstan's 24.kg news agency reported on Friday, citing Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev.

Tashiev held negotiations with the Tajik side earlier in the day.

Apart from him, Kyrgyzstan's Batken region governor Omurbek Suvanaliev, and Kyrgyz State Border Guard Service chief Ularbek Sharesheev were present at the talks, while Tajikistan was represented by the head of its national security committee, Sughd region governor, and a spokesman for the border guard service. The meeting was held on a neutral territory, at the Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint.

Tashiev said that an agreement was reached to pull all troops from the border: Kyrgyz orces will head to Batken.

