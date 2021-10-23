Kyrgyzstan to Evacuate 300 Ethnic Kyrgyz Families From Afghanistan - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Saturday that his country intends to bring home 300 ethnic Kyrgyz families from Afghanistan.

"There are approximately 300 families that wish to be relocated. We will definitely help them. This will happen next year," the president said during a press conference.

Several thousand ethnic Kyrgyz live in the Pamir Mountains in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban's (terrorist organization banned in Russia) takeover of power in Afghanistan in August, governments have been evacuating their citizens from the country.� On September 21, Japarov announced that Kyrgyzstan will provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and ethnic Kyrgyz.