Kyrgyzstan to Hold Parliamentary Elections on October 4, 2020 - Election Commission

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Kyrgyzstan will hold elections to its national legislature, Jogorku Kenesh, on October 4, 2020, the country's Central Election Commission told Sputnik on Friday.

"Elections to Jogorku Kenesh of the seventh convocation will be held on October 4, 2020," the commission said.

Under the Kyrgyz legislation, parliamentary elections are held on the first Sunday of the month when the term of office of the current convocation expires. The sixth convocation was elected on October 4, 2015.

Lawmakers of the 120-seat Jogorku Kenesh are elected for a period of four years through party lists, submitted by political alliances. Kyrgyz citizens vote not for individual candidates but for their parties. The sixth convocation of the Kyrgyz parliament comprises six factions that have surpassed the 7 percent barrier.

