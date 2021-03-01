Kyrgyzstan to Hold Parliamentary Vote in Fall - President Japarov

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Kyrgyzstan will rerun the parliamentary elections in the fall, President Sadyr Japarov said on Monday.

Kyrgyzstan's election commission annulled the results of the 2020 parliamentary vote in the wake of mass unrest.

"The parliamentary elections will be held in the fall," Japarov said in an interview with Kazinform news agency, which was released by the presidential press office.

The Kyrgyz leader pledged that all referendums and elections would be transparent under his rule.

"We held a fair [presidential] election. We will soon hold local elections. And the upcoming referendum will be fair as well ... We are currently establishing rightfulness. Of course, one year is not enough, it will take two or three years to remedy the situation," Japarov continued.