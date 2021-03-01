UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan To Hold Parliamentary Vote In Fall - President Japarov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Kyrgyzstan to Hold Parliamentary Vote in Fall - President Japarov

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Kyrgyzstan will rerun the parliamentary elections in the fall, President Sadyr Japarov said on Monday.

Kyrgyzstan's election commission annulled the results of the 2020 parliamentary vote in the wake of mass unrest.

"The parliamentary elections will be held in the fall," Japarov said in an interview with Kazinform news agency, which was released by the presidential press office.

The Kyrgyz leader pledged that all referendums and elections would be transparent under his rule.

"We held a fair [presidential] election. We will soon hold local elections. And the upcoming referendum will be fair as well ... We are currently establishing rightfulness. Of course, one year is not enough, it will take two or three years to remedy the situation," Japarov continued.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Kyrgyzstan 2020 All

Recent Stories

PM, COAS efforts to tackle power crisis lauded: Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Zong Receives â€˜Leader in Digital Innovationâ€™ A ..

7 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region implements &#039;ZODIAC&#039; ..

23 minutes ago

Chinese political academy begins spring semester

34 minutes ago

Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: ..

34 minutes ago

Chinese hospital completes rare lung-liver transpl ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.