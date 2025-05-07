Kyrgyzstan To Host Senior Officials Meeting Of CAREC Program In June
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 07:42 PM
Kyrgyzstan will soon host a senior officials meeting of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, Lyaziza Sabyrova, Regional Head, Regional Cooperation and Integration, Central and West Asia Department of the Asian Development Bank said during a briefing as part of the 58th Annual Meeting in Milan
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Kyrgyzstan will soon host a senior officials meeting of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, Lyaziza Sabyrova, Regional Head, Regional Cooperation and Integration, Central and West Asia Department of the Asian Development Bank said during a briefing as part of the 58th Annual Meeting in Milan.
“We have very strong cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Asian Development Bank. In fact, last year we marked the 30th anniversary of partnership.
But on the CAREC specifically, a lot of regional events are taking place in the Kyrgyz Republic. Actually, very soon, we have a CAREC senior officials meeting in Issyk-Kul in late June.
Representatives of all 10 CAREC countries are coming there. We will be discussing strategic issues, also investment, regional portfolio, and so on. And also, we are preparing for the ministerial conference this year in second half of November at a very high level,” she said.
Recent Stories
Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1122 put on high alert
CM urges citizens to trust official news sources amid Indian aggression
Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi
Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects
Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta
Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy
Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: Rana Tanveer
The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar
More Stories From World
-
Sardar Yousaf visits Pakistan Hajj Mission in Madinah, reviews pilgrim services56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy organizes photo exhibition to commemorate 74 years of Pak-China diplomatic relation ..3 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed calls for restraint between India, Pakistan, avoiding military escalation4 minutes ago
-
Pakistani-American political group slams India's attack on Pakistan; seeks South Asian peace5 hours ago
-
China ready to play constructive role in easing India-Pakistan tension5 hours ago
-
Pakistani-American political group slams India's attack on Pakistan; seeks South Asian peace6 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan, South Korea launch joint projects7 hours ago
-
India's military strikes in Pakistan regrettable: China7 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan, Poland enhance collaboration10 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan to host senior officials meeting of CAREC program in June4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy briefs top UN leaders on India's 'blatant aggression'12 hours ago
-
Trump calls India's missile strikes on Pakistan' a shame'; UN chief 'very concerned'15 hours ago