Kyrgyzstan to host senior officials meeting of CAREC program in June

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Kyrgyzstan will soon host a senior officials meeting of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, Lyaziza Sabyrova, Regional Head, Regional Cooperation and Integration, Central and West Asia Department of the Asian Development Bank said during a briefing as part of the 58th Annual Meeting in Milan.

“We have very strong cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Asian Development Bank. In fact, last year we marked the 30th anniversary of partnership.

But on the CAREC specifically, a lot of regional events are taking place in the Kyrgyz Republic. Actually, very soon, we have a CAREC senior officials meeting in Issyk-Kul in late June.

Representatives of all 10 CAREC countries are coming there. We will be discussing strategic issues, also investment, regional portfolio, and so on. And also, we are preparing for the ministerial conference this year in second half of November at a very high level,” she said.