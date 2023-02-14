Kyrgyzstan to Host Top-Level CIS Summit in October - Foreign Ministry

A regular meeting of the Council of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of State will be held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on October 13, Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Asein Isaev said on Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) A regular meeting of the Council of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of State will be held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on October 13, Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Asein Isaev said on Tuesday.

"The Council of Heads of State will take place, it has already been approved, on October 13. All CIS heads of state will gather in Bishkek," he said at a briefing.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will brief his CIS counterparts on the work carried out by Bishkek under its CIS chairmanship in 2023, the foreign ministry official said. On the eve of the summit, on October 12, a council of foreign ministers will take place chaired by the Kyrgyz foreign minister, Isaev said.

"Later, on October 27, a council of heads of government will be held, during which the work in the sphere of economy, culture, security will be assessed and plans for the future will be outlined," the diplomat said.

Isaev added that, within the framework of its chairmanship in the CIS, Kyrgyzstan would raise environmental issues, and will also take a number of measures to strengthen the Russian language in the Commonwealth, including by the study and popularization of the works of famous Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

The CIS is a regional cooperation organization that was established following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Its current members include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Turkmenistan as an associate member and Moldova, which has suspended its participation in meetings.