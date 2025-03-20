Kyrgyzstan to launch production of AI 92 and AI 95 fuels according to world standards

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Kyrgyzstan will produce AI 92 and AI 95 fuels that meet world standards. According to the State Agency for State Property Management, the net profit of the Kyrgyz Petroleum Company CJSC in 2024 broke records for the entire history of the company, as the company earned 305 million 497 thousand sums.

As is known, the CJSC produces three types of petroleum products: AI 80 gasoline, diesel fuel and fuel oil. The capacity of the oil refinery is designed to process 500 thousand tons of raw materials per year. The company is the largest enterprise in the Jalal-Abad region, 100 percent of the shares belong to Kyrgyzneftegaz. The oil refinery is currently being modernized.

In 2024, the site and soil were prepared, the foundations of 11 tanks were built, which will store 21 thousand tons of oil products. Today, the construction of these tanks is underway, as well as the construction of gas storage tanks. In addition, work has begun on the construction of a high-quality gasoline production unit. The completion date for all work is scheduled for the end of 2027.

It is noted that after the completion of the modernization, the plant will be able to produce AI 92 and AI 95 fuel and diesel fuel in accordance with the requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union, meeting the world quality standards K-4 and K-5.

The upgrade of the oil refinery is carried out by the world-famous American company SPEC ENGINEERING INC. The plant, built using unique technology, is the first of its kind in all of Central Asia. The total amount of modernization is 409 million 923 thousand 871.19 dollars. 200 million Dollars of these funds belong to the investor, or more specifically to the general contractor SPEC ENGINEERING INC., which is currently implementing the construction, 109 million 923 thousand 871.19 dollars were allocated by the state, the remaining 100 million dollars were provided by Kyrgyzneftegaz. Thus, over the past 4 years, the company's vehicle fleet has been completely updated, 19 units of new equipment have been purchased - 6 minibuses, 7 cars, a crane-manipulator and other special equipment for various economic and industrial needs. With the purchase of new vehicles, the transport needs of the enterprise were completely resolved.