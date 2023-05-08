UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan To Never Forget Heroism Of Forefathers In Defeating Nazis - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Kyrgyzstan to Never Forget Heroism of Forefathers in Defeating Nazis - President

Kyrgyzstan will never forget the heroism of forefathers who had contributed to the victory in the World War II for the sake of future generations, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Monday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Kyrgyzstan will never forget the heroism of forefathers who had contributed to the victory in the World War II for the sake of future generations, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Japarov will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an expanded format and then will speak with him privately. The Kyrgyz leader will also meet with Russian officials and attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9 as a guest of honor.

"We will never forget the heroism of our fathers and grandfathers who went through severe war ordeals for the sake of future generations.

They will be always kept in our hearts," Japarov said at a meeting with Putin in Moscow.

Today, the two countries can discuss further bilateral cooperation, the Kyrgyz president noted.

"I expect that we will exchange opinions on further development of Kyrgyz-Russian strategic partnership and alliance in the both states' interests," Japarov said.

On Sunday, Japarov laid flowers at the Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier with the chairman of Russia's State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Rzhev Vladimir Putin Alliance Kyrgyzstan May Sunday World War

Recent Stories

World Thalassemia Day observed in Shaheed Benazira ..

World Thalassemia Day observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

3 minutes ago
 Virgin Galactic Announces 8 Person Crew for May Sp ..

Virgin Galactic Announces 8 Person Crew for May Space Mission - Statement

3 minutes ago
 Teenager boy killed mysteriously

Teenager boy killed mysteriously

3 minutes ago
 Two women injured in building collapse

Two women injured in building collapse

3 minutes ago
 PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

28 minutes ago
 CPO hands over new vehicles, motorcycles' keys to ..

CPO hands over new vehicles, motorcycles' keys to traffic officials

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.