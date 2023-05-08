Kyrgyzstan to Never Forget Heroism of Forefathers in Defeating Nazis - President

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Kyrgyzstan will never forget the heroism of forefathers who had contributed to the victory in the World War II for the sake of future generations, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Japarov will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an expanded format and then will speak with him privately. The Kyrgyz leader will also meet with Russian officials and attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9 as a guest of honor.

"We will never forget the heroism of our fathers and grandfathers who went through severe war ordeals for the sake of future generations.

They will be always kept in our hearts," Japarov said at a meeting with Putin in Moscow.

Today, the two countries can discuss further bilateral cooperation, the Kyrgyz president noted.

"I expect that we will exchange opinions on further development of Kyrgyz-Russian strategic partnership and alliance in the both states' interests," Japarov said.

On Sunday, Japarov laid flowers at the Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier with the chairman of Russia's State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin.