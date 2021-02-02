Kyrgyzstan to Receive Over 500,000 Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine in March - Health Minister

Kyrgyzstan will receive 504,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus next month, acting Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Kyrgyzstan will receive 504,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus next month, acting Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said Tuesday.

During his speech in parliament, Beishenaliev told legislators that the vaccine would be supplied within the framework of the COVAX Facility.

"We have clarified everything concerning the initiative, we will receive 504,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March. We said earlier that we had been offered the US vaccine Pfizer but we refused it. The vaccination program is being implemented already," Beishenaliev said.

According to the minister, Kyrgyzstan is preparing for the possible third wave of the pandemic as well as a possible spread of the UK strain of the virus.

In January, Beishenaliev said that Russia had agreed to supply 500,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine free of charge.