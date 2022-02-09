UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan To Solve Border Issues With Tajikistan Via Neighborliness - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Kyrgyzstan to Solve Border Issues With Tajikistan Via Neighborliness - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Kyrgyzstan will be resolving the issue of border demarcation with Tajikistan following the principles of neighborliness and mutual understanding, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nuran Niyazaliev said on Wednesday.

"Of course, we and the Republic of Tajikistan will be solving the issue of border delimitation and demarcation based on neighborliness, mutual respect and understanding," Niyazaliev told the Valdai discussion club.

Tensions between the countries heated up once again last month when the Kyrgyz border service reported a shootout between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards. According to Bishkek, the Tajik side used grenade launchers and mortars. The cause of the conflict was the blocking of the highway connecting the Kyrgyz cities of Isfana and Batken by the Tajik military. The clashes lasted for several hours until the sides announced a full cessation of hostilities on the border.

>