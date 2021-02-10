Kyrgyzstan to start COVID-19 vaccination in March

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A COVID-19 vaccination campaign will begin in Kyrgyzstan on March 1, the country's Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said on Wednesday.

Speaking on state radio, the minister said that 504,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in late February under COVAX, a global initiative to ensure quick and equal access to vaccines against COVID-19.

Beishenaliev said that in order for life to return to normal, it is necessary to vaccinate at least 70-80 percent of the population.

"We have developed a national vaccination program. According to the program, first of all, doctors, teachers, border guards will be vaccinated, that is, those persons who are in direct contact with large masses of people," Beishenaliev noted.

The minister also said that negotiations are underway to secure Russian and Chinese vaccines.

"To date, we have ordered 500,000 doses of the Russian vaccine. The Foreign Ministry is also working with China on the supply of vaccines," he said.