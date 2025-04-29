Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye Aim To Increase Trade Turnover To $5 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held in Bishkek between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye.

The Cabinet reported that a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues were discussed during the meeting, with an emphasis on trade and economic relations.

The chairman of the Cabinet emphasized Kyrgyzstan's interest in further developing cooperation with Turkiye in various sectors, including agriculture, energy, light industry, processing and mining.

"We are seeing positive dynamics in bilateral relations and reaching a trade turnover of 1 billion US dollars. We have an ambitious but achievable goal set by the leaders of our countries - to bring this figure to 5 billion US Dollars in the coming years," said Adylbek Kasymaliev.

He also spoke about the priorities of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of creating a favorable investment climate, developing the private sector, eliminating administrative restrictions and improving legislation.

The head of the Cabinet emphasized the important role of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation, co-chaired by the head of the Cabinet and Vice President of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz.

During the meeting, issues of the banking sector and regulation of migration processes were also discussed.

In turn, Numan Kurtulmus confirmed Turkiye's commitment to further strengthening comprehensive ties with Kyrgyzstan, noting the readiness to increase the volume of bilateral trade.

