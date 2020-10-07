Kyrgyzstan is most likely not to send any representatives to the upcoming session of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan due to the unstable political situation, a spokesperson for the Kyrgyz government told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We follow the situation, but most likely no one will represent our country at the Intergovernmental Council," the spokesperson said two days ahead of the talks.

On Tuesday, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov tendered resignation amid protests that enfolded in the country after the parliamentary elections.

"Under the law, the prime minister and the cabinet continue fulfilling their duties until the president approves the resignation. So, we are all working," the spokesperson explained.