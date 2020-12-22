UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Urges Public To Avoid Mass New Year Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:07 PM

Kyrgyzstan urges public to avoid mass New Year celebrations

Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry on Tuesday urged the public to avoid mass New Year celebrations and crowded places due to the COVID-19 pandemic

BISHKEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry on Tuesday urged the public to avoid mass New Year celebrations and crowded places due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The epidemiological situation in the world remains tense, said Ainura Akmatova, head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

"There are alarming reports about the spread of a new mutating coronavirus in the UK and a number of EU countries, which is 70 percent more infectious than the original version," she said.

The representative of the Health Ministry called on citizens to be responsible, wear masks and practice social distancing.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz government banned all government agencies from holding corporate parties in honor of the New Year.

Kyrgyzstan has registered 79,429 coronavirus cases, with 1,335 deaths and 73,300 recoveries, according to data from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

Related Topics

World United Kingdom Kyrgyzstan All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RPO for enhanced patrolling around churches for se ..

1 minute ago

Attack on UN vehicle by Indian army along with LoC ..

26 minutes ago

Two of a family killed during dacoity

1 minute ago

Bulgaria reports 1,277 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Police arrest four car-lifters, recover nine vehic ..

1 minute ago

Pesco announces power suspension schedule for main ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.