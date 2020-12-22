Kyrgyzstan urges public to avoid mass New Year celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry on Tuesday urged the public to avoid mass New Year celebrations and crowded places due to the COVID-19 pandemic

BISHKEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry on Tuesday urged the public to avoid mass New Year celebrations and crowded places due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The epidemiological situation in the world remains tense, said Ainura Akmatova, head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

"There are alarming reports about the spread of a new mutating coronavirus in the UK and a number of EU countries, which is 70 percent more infectious than the original version," she said.

The representative of the Health Ministry called on citizens to be responsible, wear masks and practice social distancing.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz government banned all government agencies from holding corporate parties in honor of the New Year.

Kyrgyzstan has registered 79,429 coronavirus cases, with 1,335 deaths and 73,300 recoveries, according to data from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.