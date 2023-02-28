UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan, US Discuss Security In Central Asia - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Kyrgyzstan, US Discuss Security in Central Asia - Foreign Ministry

Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed security and other issues in the Central Asian region during the Central Asia + US Ministerial Meeting format in Astana, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed security and other issues in the Central Asian region during the Central Asia + US Ministerial Meeting format in Astana, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The parties emphasized their commitment to continued work in promoting regional stability and security in Central Asia. The head of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry expressed his gratitude to the U.S. side for its assistance in the repatriation of Kyrgyz nationals from Syria, indicating his hope for the completion of this process in the near future. The U.S. side welcomed Kyrgyz efforts to address interstate border issues as a contributor to strengthening regional stability and security," the statement said.

Among other topics discussed were trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as green economy, energy and digitalization, according to the statement.

The two diplomats also touched upon visa regime between the United States and Kyrgyzstan with the focus on facilitating and optimizing visa issuance for citizens of Kyrgyzstan, the statement said.

Blinken, for his part, underscored the necessity to ensure human rights and fundamental freedoms as well as safeguard media freedom and the work of NGOs and civil society, the US State Department said in a statement.

Related Topics

Syria Civil Society Astana United States Kyrgyzstan Visa Border Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 US delegation calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Pu ..

US delegation calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

6 minutes ago
 France Spends Twice as Much on Ukrainian Refugees ..

France Spends Twice as Much on Ukrainian Refugees as on Other Migrants - Authori ..

7 minutes ago
 Efforts for creating hygiene awareness among women ..

Efforts for creating hygiene awareness among women yielding positive results: Dr ..

7 minutes ago
 Germany's Rheinmetall Starts Supplying Automated R ..

Germany's Rheinmetall Starts Supplying Automated Reconnaissance Systems to Ukrai ..

7 minutes ago
 Toshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailab ..

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Imr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.