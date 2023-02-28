Kyrgyzstan, US Discuss Security in Central Asia - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed security and other issues in the Central Asian region during the Central Asia + US Ministerial Meeting format in Astana, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The parties emphasized their commitment to continued work in promoting regional stability and security in Central Asia. The head of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry expressed his gratitude to the U.S. side for its assistance in the repatriation of Kyrgyz nationals from Syria, indicating his hope for the completion of this process in the near future. The U.S. side welcomed Kyrgyz efforts to address interstate border issues as a contributor to strengthening regional stability and security," the statement said.

Among other topics discussed were trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as green economy, energy and digitalization, according to the statement.

The two diplomats also touched upon visa regime between the United States and Kyrgyzstan with the focus on facilitating and optimizing visa issuance for citizens of Kyrgyzstan, the statement said.

Blinken, for his part, underscored the necessity to ensure human rights and fundamental freedoms as well as safeguard media freedom and the work of NGOs and civil society, the US State Department said in a statement.