Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Approve Documents On Border Demarcation - Bishkek

Published May 29, 2023

Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Approve Documents on Border Demarcation - Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have approved documents on border demarcation, the Kyrgyz government told Sputnik on Monday.

The talks between the Kyrgyz and Uzbek delegations on the demarcation took place in Samarkand.

"During the meeting, the results of the joint field survey of separate parts of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border were discussed. The sides approved legal and technical documents on the demarcation of the state border after the meeting of the joint commission on demarcation," the government spokesperson said.

A thaw in relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan began in 2017, after nearly a decade of coolness. That year, the parties signed an interim agreement on the state border, according to which about 85% of the state border was demarcated for the first time in the history of the two countries. In October 2017, the document went into effect. In January, the countries completed the process of border demarcation and exchanged instruments of ratification.

