Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, China Sign Agreement To Build Railway - Presidential Press Service

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 06:30 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and China signed an agreement on the construction of a railway between the countries, Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Zhaparov's press service told Sputnik.

"In Samarkand (Republic of Uzbekistan) on the sidelines of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), an agreement was signed between the Kyrgyz Republic's Transport and Communications Ministry, the Transport Ministry of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China on cooperation on a draft to build a China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad (section on the territory of Kyrgyzstan)," a spokesman said.

According to him, the document stipulates joint promotion of a successful completion of a feasibility study for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway on a section in Kyrgyzstan.

"The deadline for completion of all work on the feasibility study (including the time of the assessment) is no later than June 1, 2023," the spokesman said.

