Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Plan To Increase Trade Turnover To $2 Bln

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 09:00 AM

Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan plan to increase trade turnover to $2 bln

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) As part of the participation of the Kyrgyz delegation in the Central Asia - European Union summit headed by President Sadyr Zhaparov, Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Akram Aliyev.

According to the information of the ministry, during the meeting, issues and projects aimed at expanding trade relations between the countries were discussed. In particular, the plan to increase trade turnover to 2 billion US Dollars was discussed.

Bakyt Sydykov and Akram Aliyev exchanged views on the implementation of projects in the field of modernization of transport and energy infrastructure, considered the possibility of implementing joint investment and industrial projects. Initiatives such as the opening of the Termez International Trade Center and the creation of trading houses in Tashkent and Bishkek were also discussed, the topic of developing the Bishkek-Tashkent Economic Corridor project was raised, which is aimed at reducing logistics barriers and increasing the competitiveness of the region.

Recent Stories

Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire ..

Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement ..

7 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's Natio ..

Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration

7 hours ago
 UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saud ..

UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia

8 hours ago
 AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitm ..

AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & ..

8 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships wi ..

Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment le ..

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengt ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

9 hours ago
UAE hosts World Local Production Forum

UAE hosts World Local Production Forum

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister

9 hours ago
 What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their ..

What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 announces match officials

HBL PSL 10 announces match officials

9 hours ago
 AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus o ..

AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..

9 hours ago
 Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang

Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang

9 hours ago

More Stories From World