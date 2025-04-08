Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Plan To Increase Trade Turnover To $2 Bln
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 09:00 AM
BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) As part of the participation of the Kyrgyz delegation in the Central Asia - European Union summit headed by President Sadyr Zhaparov, Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Akram Aliyev.
According to the information of the ministry, during the meeting, issues and projects aimed at expanding trade relations between the countries were discussed. In particular, the plan to increase trade turnover to 2 billion US Dollars was discussed.
Bakyt Sydykov and Akram Aliyev exchanged views on the implementation of projects in the field of modernization of transport and energy infrastructure, considered the possibility of implementing joint investment and industrial projects. Initiatives such as the opening of the Termez International Trade Center and the creation of trading houses in Tashkent and Bishkek were also discussed, the topic of developing the Bishkek-Tashkent Economic Corridor project was raised, which is aimed at reducing logistics barriers and increasing the competitiveness of the region.
