Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Resolve All Issues On Disputed Sections Of Border - Bishkek

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:56 PM

Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Resolve All Issues on Disputed Sections of Border - Bishkek

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have resolved all issues in regard to disputed sections of the state border, Kamchybek Tashiev, the chairman of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security, said on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have resolved all issues in regard to disputed sections of the state border, Kamchybek Tashiev, the chairman of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security, said on Friday.

"We have solved all the issues.

Now there will be no voicing of questions about the disputed territories. Now there will be only the side of Uzbekistan and the side of Kyrgyzstan. This means that, as it was said earlier, that there were some skirmishes in the disputed territories, some controversial moments - this will not happen anymore," Tashiev said.

