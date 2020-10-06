UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Vote Result Cancelled After Clashes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:35 PM

Ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan's chief electoral body said Tuesday it was cancelling the results of a parliamentary vote that plunged the Central Asian country into clashes and political chaos

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan's chief electoral body said Tuesday it was cancelling the results of a parliamentary vote that plunged the Central Asian country into clashes and political chaos.

The Central Electoral Commission said in a statement it had "invalidated the electionresults" which saw parties close to pro-Russian President Sooronbay Jeenbekov score bigwins amid accusations of mass vote-buying campaigns.

