Kyrgyzstan vote result cancelled after clashes

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan's chief electoral body said Tuesday it was cancelling the results of a parliamentary vote that plunged the Central Asian country into clashes and political chaos.

The Central Electoral Commission said in a statement it had "invalidated the electionresults" which saw parties close to pro-Russian President Sooronbay Jeenbekov score bigwins amid accusations of mass vote-buying campaigns.