UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Votes In Parliamentary Elections On Sunday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Kyrgyzstan Votes in Parliamentary Elections on Sunday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Kyrgyzstan is holding parliamentary elections on Sunday, with 2,475 polling places open across the Central Asian country.

"All polling places opened at 8:00 a.m. [2:00 GMT]. The voting will continue until 8:00 p.m. [14:00 GMT]," a Central Election Commission (CEC) official told Sputnik.

In Kyrgyzstan, there are 3.5 million eligible voters, and there is no turnout threshold for the vote to be deemed valid. If the majority votes "against all," the country will hold a repeat vote.

In total, 16 parties are vying for the 120 seats of the unilateral parliament. To win seats, a political party needs to pass the 7 percent electoral threshold and get at least 0.7 percent of the vote in each of the seven regions as well as the two largest cities of Bishkek and Osh.

The election is being monitored by 277 observers from 43 countries.

These are mostly representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

First preliminary results are expected in the evening. According to the CEC, thanks to voting machines, it will receive the results from 86 percent of polling places two hours after the voting ends.

President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has already cast his ballot in Bishkek. He said that the authorities had done their best to ensure a fair and transparent election. Earlier, the Interior Ministry said that it had received a number of complaints about vote-buying during the campaign.

According to experts, up to six parties have the chances to secure parliamentary seats. Two newly-formed pro-government parties, Birimdik and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Kyrgyzstan Party are considered to be frontrunners in the race.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Osh Bishkek Kyrgyzstan Sunday All From Best Race Asia Million P

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 4, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

10 hours ago

Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Um ..

11 hours ago

Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses installation of fina ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.