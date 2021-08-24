UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Wants To Resume Joint Hydropower Projects With Russia - Foreign Minister

Kyrgyzstan Wants to Resume Joint Hydropower Projects With Russia - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Kyrgyzstan is ready to renew joint hydroelectric power projects with Russia, including the Kambarata-1 dam and the Verkhne-Narynsky cascade of hydroelectric power plants (HPP), Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev told Sputnik.

The minister cited the recent launch of the Talassky gold mining plant as a prime example of an investment partnership between the two countries, adding that Bishkek will continue supporting such projects in the future.

"We are also ready to resume joint hydropower projects [such as] the Kambarata-1 HPP and the Verkhne-Narynsky HPP cascade," Kazakbaev said.

In 2012, Kyrgyzstan signed a deal with Russian energy company RusHydro to build both Kambarata-1 and the Verkhne-Narynsky cascade. In 2016, however, Bishkek withdrew from the project, despite RusHyrdro having already invested $37 million in the project by that time. In 2018, RusHyrdro filed an international arbitration suit against Kyrgyzstan to recoup the money.

