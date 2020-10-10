UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek Imposes Curfew Amid Ongoing Protests - Interior Ministry

Kyrgyz authorities have introduced a curfew in the country's capital of Bishkek from 9.00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) to 5.00 a.m. over the ongoing protests sparked by the results of the recent general election, the Bishkek branch of the Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday

"According to a decree issued by the commandant's office, the curfew has been introduced in Bishkek from 9.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m.," a spokesman for the press service said.

The decree further bans holding rallies in the city of Bishkek and prohibits the sale of alcohol from 6.

00 p.m. to 9.00 a.m.

The Bishkek commandant's office also has the right to "suspend the activities of political parties and public organizations that hinder the normalization of the situation."

Mass protests in Kyrgyzstan erupted on October 5. The situation escalated after the country's opposition groups seized government buildings in response to protests against controversial parliamentary elections which has since been annulled.

On Friday, Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed an order dismissing Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and his cabinet.

