Kyrgyzstan's Coronavirus Case Tally Reaches 1,365 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 11:20 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The daily increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has decreased by 2.5 times over the past 24 hours and totaled 15, bringing the overall coronavirus case tally to 1,365, the republic's response center told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, the authorities of Kyrgyzstan reported 37 new cases of the infection, while on Thursday the daily increase stood at 43.

"On May 23, 2020, a total of 15 new cases were registered in the republic," a center spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, eight patients have recovered over the past day ” down from yesterday's 20.

Kyrgyzstan's total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed since the beginning of the outbreak has reached 1,365, including 237 doctors. The death toll stands at 14, while a total of 957 patients were discharged from hospitals.

