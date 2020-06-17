Kyrgyzstan's Coronavirus Case Tally Rises By 90 To Top 2,500, Death Toll By One To 30
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:20 AM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Kyrgyzstan has recorded 90 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, and one new death, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.
The day before, a record 100 new cases were registered in the republic.
"On June 17, 2020, a total of 90 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic, 36 of them in Bishkek," a center spokesman said.
Kyrgyzstan's case tally currently stands at 2,562, with 30 deaths and 1,901 recoveries.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.
According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 434,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 7.9 million.