BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Kyrgyzstan has recorded 90 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, and one new death, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

The day before, a record 100 new cases were registered in the republic.

"On June 17, 2020, a total of 90 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic, 36 of them in Bishkek," a center spokesman said.

Kyrgyzstan's case tally currently stands at 2,562, with 30 deaths and 1,901 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 434,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 7.9 million.