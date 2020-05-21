UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan's Coronavirus Case Tally Surpasses 1,300 - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:50 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by 43 over the past 24 hours - up from yesterday's 27 - to surpass 1,300, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"On May 21, 2020, a total of 43 new cases were registered in the republic," a center spokesman said.

The spokesman said four medical personnel were among those newly infected.

A total of 19 patients have recovered over the past day - up from yesterday's 12.

The case tally in Kyrgyzstan currently stands at 1,313, including 270 medical staff. A total of 919 patients have been discharged from hospitals. The death toll amounts to 14.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 318,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,789,000.

