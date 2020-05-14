(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) confirmed cases has risen by 38 - a 3.6-percent increase - over the past 24 hours to 1,082, with 247 of them being medics and doctors, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"A total of 38 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic on May 14, 2020," a spokesman for the center said.

He said six of them were medical workers.

Kyrgyzstan's coronavirus death toll stands at 12, a total of 735 patients have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 287,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,170,000.