UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 Case Tally Rises By 3.6 Percent To 1,082 - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:30 AM

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 Case Tally Rises by 3.6 Percent to 1,082 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) confirmed cases has risen by 38 - a 3.6-percent increase - over the past 24 hours to 1,082, with 247 of them being medics and doctors, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"A total of 38 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic on May 14, 2020," a spokesman for the center said.

He said six of them were medical workers.

Kyrgyzstan's coronavirus death toll stands at 12, a total of 735 patients have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 287,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,170,000.

Related Topics

World Kyrgyzstan March May 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 May 2020

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

9 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.