BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's total COVID-19 cases reached 30,326 on Thursday, after 967 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Ainura Akmatova, head of the public healthcare department of the country's health ministry, said that 49 of the new cases are medical workers, raising the tally of contracted medical workers to 2,527, including 1,160 recoveries.

Akmatova said that total recoveries increased to 16,791, with 1,031 new recoveries. There are currently 13,201 patients under treatment for COVID-19 across the country, she added. Meanwhile, 46 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,169, she said.