UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 Cases Top 78,151

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:56 PM

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases top 78,151

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan reached 78,151 on Wednesday as 241 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said Kyrgyz's Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19

BISHKEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan reached 78,151 on Wednesday as 241 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said Kyrgyz's Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

Kyrgyzstan conducted 3,141 coronavirus tests over the past day, added the agency.

A total of 71,270 patients have recovered, including 403 new recoveries, bringing the total cured and discharged to 71,270. Another related death has been registered, raising the death toll to 1,317.

Currently, 1,845 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, while 2,841 are being treated at home.

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva said on Kyrgyz national radio Wednesday that the situation is stable but moderately difficult, warning people to avoid mass gatherings.

She also said the slight decrease in the number lately could be connected to the frosty weather.

The vice prime minister said that the Primary task is to complete constructing hospitals in the country.

"Kyrgyzstan has been building new infectious disease hospitals, and some of them have been completed and put into operation," she said.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Robbers break in ATM, take away Rs 1.8 million

17 minutes ago

Biden Eyes Appointing Republican Candidate as US C ..

5 minutes ago

EU Channels Additional $6Mln Humanitarian Support ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 26,509 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

5 minutes ago

US Firm Rocket Fails to Reach Orbit Because of Tec ..

5 minutes ago

Japan's capital reports record high daily COVID-19 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.