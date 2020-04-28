(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen from 695 to 708, an increase of 13 over the past 24 hours, the national coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"As of April 28, 2020, 13 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the republic," a spokesperson for the response center said.

Two people among the new COVID-19 patients are doctors, which takes the number of infected medical staffers to 185.

The death toll stands at eight, and 416 patients have recovered.

Kyrgyzstan has declared a state of emergency in several cities, including the capital of Bishkek, in light of the pandemic.