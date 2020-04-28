UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 Tally Increases By 13 To 708 Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 Tally Increases by 13 to 708 Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen from 695 to 708, an increase of 13 over the past 24 hours, the national coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"As of April 28, 2020, 13 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the republic," a spokesperson for the response center said.

Two people among the new COVID-19 patients are doctors, which takes the number of infected medical staffers to 185.

The death toll stands at eight, and 416 patients have recovered.

Kyrgyzstan has declared a state of emergency in several cities, including the capital of Bishkek, in light of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Bishkek Kyrgyzstan April 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tests positive for Cor ..

15 minutes ago

Anwar Masood's wife Siddiqa Anwar passes away

37 minutes ago

UAE wages war on tiny scourge threatening date pal ..

20 seconds ago

Pakistan reports 301 deaths after 14079 cases of C ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 28, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.