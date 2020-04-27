BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's number of COVID-19 cases has grown to 695, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Monday.

"As of April 27, 2020, 13 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the republic," a spokesperson for the response center said, specifying that three people among the new COVID-19 patients are doctors.

This means that Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 total has reached 695, with 183 medical staffers among the infected people. The death toll stands at eight, and 395 patients have recovered.