BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Kyrgyzstan's death toll from the border conflict with Tajikistan grew to 31, while 154 people sustained injured, Kyrgyz Deputy Health Minister Aliza Soltonbekova said on Friday.

"The number of those injured on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border grew to 154, 31 people died," Soltonbekova said at a press conference.

According to the deputy health minister, 121 out of those injured are civilians.