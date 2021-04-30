UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan's Death Toll From Border Conflict With Tajikistan Grew To 31 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Kyrgyzstan's Death Toll From Border Conflict With Tajikistan Grew to 31 - Health Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Kyrgyzstan's death toll from the border conflict with Tajikistan grew to 31, while 154 people sustained injured, Kyrgyz Deputy Health Minister Aliza Soltonbekova said on Friday.

"The number of those injured on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border grew to 154, 31 people died," Soltonbekova said at a press conference.

According to the deputy health minister, 121 out of those injured are civilians.

Related Topics

Injured Died Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border From

Recent Stories

PM admits he made mistakes in the past

3 minutes ago

Mohammad Yousaf shares secret of Babar Azam’s su ..

19 minutes ago

Safi leads Moroccan one-two on closing night of 20 ..

23 minutes ago

All shops closed under two days of lockdown in She ..

1 second ago

KP Govt orders inquiry into wrong corona vaccinati ..

3 seconds ago

Islamia College Peshawar is a very famous and hist ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.