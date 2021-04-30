Kyrgyzstan's Death Toll From Border Conflict With Tajikistan Grew To 31 - Health Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:20 PM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Kyrgyzstan's death toll from the border conflict with Tajikistan grew to 31, while 154 people sustained injured, Kyrgyz Deputy Health Minister Aliza Soltonbekova said on Friday.
"The number of those injured on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border grew to 154, 31 people died," Soltonbekova said at a press conference.
According to the deputy health minister, 121 out of those injured are civilians.