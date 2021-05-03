UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan's Death Toll From Border Conflict With Tajikistan Rises To 35 - Health Ministry

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:33 PM

The death toll among Kyrgyz citizens in the armed conflict on the border with Tajikistan grew to 35, Kyrgyz Deputy Health Minister Aliza Soltonbekova said on Monday

Earlier reports indicated that 34 people were killed in the shootout.

"To date, the death toll has increased to 35, one of the injured died," Soltonbekova said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the number of those injured has reached 183, with 99 of them still receiving treatment at hospitals, the official added.

Tensions between the two former Soviet republics over border demarcation escalated into an armed conflict on April 29. The ensued shelling left dozens of people dead and injured on both sides before a truce was declared later that day. Armed clashes resumed the next day but the two countries soon agreed to cease combat and pull troops and military hardware away from the border. The Tajik troops were completely withdrawn from the Kyrgyz territory on May 1.

