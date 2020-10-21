(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan has set December 20 as the date of repeat parliamentary elections, a spokesman for the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums told Sputnik.

"The Central Election Commission unanimously approved December 20 as the date of new elections," the spokesman said.

He said preparations for elections would begin in the country on October 21.