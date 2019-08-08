(@imziishan)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev in a statement on Thursday, called on security forces not to "shoot your people" in a wake of an operation to detain him that turned violent.

On Wednesday, special-purpose police units stormed Atambayev's residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Bishkek, in a bid to detain him. His supporters repulsed the assault, preventing Atambayev from being detained. One security officer was killed and 43 people were injured in clashes.

"This is what I would like to say to the security forces ” do not shoot your people. It will turn very bad for you," Atambayev said, as aired by the Aprel tv channel that he controls.

The ex-president continued by saying that during an attempt to capture him, a lot of civilians had been injured because the operation had been carried out by a special anti-terrorist unit Alfa.

Atambayev said he had been astonished by the "cruelty and the cynicism of the incumbent authorities" in their actions against him and civilians.

Atambayev noted that the security officers used combat arms during the operation.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of injured people, including those with serious injuries," the ex-president lamented.

Atambayev also expressed his gratitude to his compatriots who prevented the security forces from capturing him.

Atambayev, who served as the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017, has been refusing to obey a subpoena. Parliament accuses him of abusing power, corruption, forgery, and other crimes. Atambayev himself has refuted all accusations.