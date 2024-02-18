Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Trade Up 29.9 Pct In 2023

Published February 18, 2024

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) In 2023, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover increased by 29.9 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to 15.7 billion U.S. Dollars, the country's National Statistics Committee reported Friday.

The committee said the exports reached 3.3 billion dollars, a 46.

8-percent increase compared to 2022, while the imports grew by 26 percent to 12.4 billion dollars.

China was Kyrgyzstan's top trading partner in 2023, accounting for 34.7 percent of Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade, said the committee.

It added that trade with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union accounted for 27.8 percent of the country's total trade volume.

