Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Trade Up 29.9 Pct In 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) In 2023, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover increased by 29.9 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to 15.7 billion U.S. Dollars, the country's National Statistics Committee reported Friday.
The committee said the exports reached 3.3 billion dollars, a 46.
8-percent increase compared to 2022, while the imports grew by 26 percent to 12.4 billion dollars.
China was Kyrgyzstan's top trading partner in 2023, accounting for 34.7 percent of Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade, said the committee.
It added that trade with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union accounted for 27.8 percent of the country's total trade volume.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
More Stories From World
-
Berlin film fest grapples with Nazi past, far-right threat6 minutes ago
-
China provides over 300 bln yuan for employment assistance in 20236 minutes ago
-
Riyadh to host Saudi media forum on Monday6 minutes ago
-
Jaiswal hits 214 as India set England 557 to win Test16 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard26 minutes ago
-
Australia's Queensland mayors slam weather agency for failed rain warnings56 minutes ago
-
Prospects for ceasefire dim as Israel rejects calls to spare Rafah56 minutes ago
-
Beijing receives over 17.4 million visitors during Spring Festival holiday1 hour ago
-
Laos to empower coffee farmers in northern region1 hour ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands Region1 hour ago
-
Shanghai receives over 16.7 million visitors during Spring Festival holiday1 hour ago
-
Comedy movies dominate as China's Spring Festival box office hits record high1 hour ago