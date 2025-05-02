Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Trade With CIS Countries Reaches $6 Billion

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade with CIS countries reaches $6 billion

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Kyrgyz Republic continues to demonstrate stable growth in foreign trade with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Amangeldiev told during a meeting of the CIS Economic Council, held in Tashkent.

According to him, over the past four years, the volume of foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan with the CIS countries has increased by 2.1 times, including a 2.4-fold increase in exports and almost 2-fold increase in imports. In 2024 alone, trade turnover with the Commonwealth countries reached 6 billion US Dollars, which is 10.1% higher than in 2023.

“These data indicate stable positive dynamics, growth in mutual trade and strengthening of economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and the CIS countries,” Amangeldiev emphasized.

He also noted in his speech that the economy of Kyrgyzstan maintains a steady growth trend - the average figure was 9%, and the Cabinet of Ministers plans to commission 128 new industrial facilities in 2025.

The meeting of the CIS Economic Council was held in narrow and expanded formats under the chairmanship of the Tajik side. At the same time, the International Industrial Exhibition “INNOPROM Central Asia" and the first Forum of CIS Regions, aimed at expanding economic and investment ties between the participating states. Following the meeting, decisions were made aimed at further deepening trade and economic cooperation within the Commonwealth.

