Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry Says 11 People Wounded In Border Clashes With Tajikistan
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 10:40 AM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Kyrgyz Health Ministry said on Friday that 11 people suffered wounds during hostilities on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
"Eleven people that had been wounded in the border incident have been taken to the Batken Region's hospital. We will inform of their condition later," the health ministry's spokesperson said.