Kyrgyzstan's Industry Grew By 16.3% In First Quarter Of 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The volume of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan in January-March 2025 amounted to more than 159 billion soms and increased by 16.3 percent compared to January-March last year, Chairman of the National Statistical Committee Baktybek Kudaibergenov told at a briefing.

According to his data, the growth of industrial production compared to January-March 2024 was ensured by an increase in the production of refined petroleum products (by 1.9 times), food products (including beverages) and tobacco products (by 1.

7 times), pharmaceuticals (by 41.7 percent), rubber, plastic products and building materials (by 43.0 percent), wood and paper products, printing products (by 29.9 percent), chemical products (by 8.5 percent), as well as the production of basic metals (by 3.2 percent). He added that positive trends were observed in construction, where the increase in volumes amounted to 69.0 percent, wholesale and retail trade - 10.5 percent, as well as in agriculture - 2.5 percent.

