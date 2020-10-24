MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov plans to travel to Russia in what will become his first foreign visit in the status of the head of state, newly-appointed Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev told Sputnik.

"We often discuss this issue [Japarov's foreign visits] in Kyrgyzstan, there are several invitations from certain countries, but of course we have the intention to make the first visit to Moscow," the diplomat said.

According to the foreign minister, Bishkek expects Russia to consider dates of Japarov's visit in the near future.

The minister added that he had asked Moscow to determine the date of Japarov's visit regardless of the internal political events in Kyrgyzstan.