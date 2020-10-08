Kyrgyzstan's law enforcement agencies are calling on all the political forces in the country to start negotiations for the sake of stabilization, a spokesman for the State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on recent talks

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's law enforcement agencies are calling on all the political forces in the country to start negotiations for the sake of stabilization, a spokesman for the State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on recent talks.

On Tuesday, the State Committee for National Security hosted a meeting of the country's law enforcement agencies. The conversation focused on the need to stabilize the social and political situation in Kyrgyzstan through consolidated effort of special services, law enforcement bodies and the armed forces.

The need for timely response to the emerging challenges and threats was also noted.

"The Kyrgyz Republic's law enforcement agencies, special forces and the armed forces demand that all the political forces get to the negotiating table and restore the reign of law and social stability in the country in the interests of every Kyrgyz citizen," the spokesman said.