Kyrgyzstan's New Opposition Council Wants To Set Government Of National Confidence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 03:17 PM
Kyrgyzstan's new opposition coordination council plans to create its own government of national confidence, a member of the Ata Meken opposition faction said on Wednesday
"We demand full exposure, we demand a change of individuals in the political arena.
People are already tired of old politicians. We plan to create a government of national confidence, we are already getting down to it," Tilek Toktogaziyev told reporters.
Toktogaziyev expressed the belief he could be suggested as a candidate to the post of the interim prime minister.