BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's new opposition coordination council plans to create its own government of national confidence, a member of the Ata Meken opposition faction said on Wednesday.

"We demand full exposure, we demand a change of individuals in the political arena.

People are already tired of old politicians. We plan to create a government of national confidence, we are already getting down to it," Tilek Toktogaziyev told reporters.

Toktogaziyev expressed the belief he could be suggested as a candidate to the post of the interim prime minister.