The first official foreign visit of President-elect of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will be to Russia, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Ravshanbek Sabirov said on Monday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The first official foreign visit of President-elect of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will be to Russia, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Ravshanbek Sabirov said on Monday.

"Sadyr Zhaparov intends to pay the first visit to Russia," Sabirov told the Kyrgyz parliament's committee on agriculture, environment and water resources.

The Kyrgyz leader will have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss with him a possible discount on gas prices, according to the statement.

Zhaparov used to serve as Kyrgyzstan's prime minister before winning a snap presidential election in a landslide on January 10.