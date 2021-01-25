UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan's New President To Pay 1st Official Visit To Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 02:10 PM

Kyrgyzstan's New President to Pay 1st Official Visit to Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

The first official foreign visit of President-elect of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will be to Russia, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Ravshanbek Sabirov said on Monday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The first official foreign visit of President-elect of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will be to Russia, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Ravshanbek Sabirov said on Monday.

"Sadyr Zhaparov intends to pay the first visit to Russia," Sabirov told the Kyrgyz parliament's committee on agriculture, environment and water resources.

The Kyrgyz leader will have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss with him a possible discount on gas prices, according to the statement.

Zhaparov used to serve as Kyrgyzstan's prime minister before winning a snap presidential election in a landslide on January 10.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Water Russia Parliament Agriculture Visit Vladimir Putin Kyrgyzstan January Gas

Recent Stories

US warships conduct exercises in South China Sea

50 seconds ago

Provinces accomplish vaccinators training for COVI ..

52 seconds ago

Australia to Invest $774Mln in Navy Weapons Develo ..

54 seconds ago

World Cancer Day to be observe on Feb 4th

55 seconds ago

OGRA invites fresh applications for new RLNG-based ..

57 seconds ago

Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.