BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Sadyr Japarov, the newly-elected prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, said on Saturday that Moscow would remain Bishkek's main strategic partner.

"Russia is our main strategic partner and will remain so. We have much in common, including in geopolitical terms," Japarov said at a press conference.