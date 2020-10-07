BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's new opposition coordination council proposed on Wednesday opposition politician Tilek Toktogaziev as a candidate to the post of the prime minister, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Toktogaziev called on the Kyrgyz parliament to dissolve itself and impose all the duties upon the coordination council. The politician also pledged to hold new transparent parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, appointed by the parliament on Tuesday amid protests, told reporters that he was the only legitimate chairman of the Kyrgyz cabinet.

Around 500 people are currently taking part in a rally near the governmental building, where the new opposition council sits. They are calling on the council "to let Japarov work for at least two months."

At the same time, the Kyrgyz government told Sputnik that Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, who tendered resignation on Tuesday, was still fulfilling his duties, pending presidential approval of his resignation. This means, Toktogaziev has chances to become the third prime minister.