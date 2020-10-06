Kyrgyzstan's Parliament Postpones Emergency Session To Wednesday - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Kyrgyz lawmakers have decided to postpone the emergency session of the parliament to Wednesday, the official news agency Kabar reported, citing a member of the Respublika-Ata Zhurt faction.
The parliament was supposed to convene for a special session on Tuesday amid the protests against the results of the parliamentary elections.
According to Kabar, the parliament will discuss the demands to depose President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.