Kyrgyzstan's Parliament Postpones Emergency Session To Wednesday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Kyrgyzstan's Parliament Postpones Emergency Session to Wednesday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Kyrgyz lawmakers have decided to postpone the emergency session of the parliament to Wednesday, the official news agency Kabar reported, citing a member of the Respublika-Ata Zhurt faction.

The parliament was supposed to convene for a special session on Tuesday amid the protests against the results of the parliamentary elections.

According to Kabar, the parliament will discuss the demands to depose President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

More Stories From World

