MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Kyrgyz lawmakers have decided to postpone the emergency session of the parliament to Wednesday, the official news agency Kabar reported, citing a member of the Respublika-Ata Zhurt faction.

The parliament was supposed to convene for a special session on Tuesday amid the protests against the results of the parliamentary elections.

According to Kabar, the parliament will discuss the demands to depose President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.