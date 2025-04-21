Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan's President Arrives In Bahrain For Official Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov today (April 21) arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain for an official visit at the invitation of the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The press service of the Kyrgyz president reported that the head of state's plane landed at the Bahrain International Airport in Manama.

President Sadyr Zhaparov was met by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani and other officials.

The national flags of Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain were hung at the airport, a carpet was laid out, and a guard of honor was lined up.

As part of the official visit, President Sadyr Zhaparov is scheduled to hold talks with the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, with Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh and other officials of the Kingdom to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation.

During the meetings, the parties will discuss current issues on the development and expansion of bilateral Kyrgyz-Bahraini cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other interactions.

It is also planned to sign a package of bilateral documents between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is the first ever official visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

