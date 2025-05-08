Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan’s President Calls On India, Pakistan To Exercise Restraint To Prevent Escalation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 08:50 AM

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation of the conflict, the head of state wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"We express deep concern over the escalation of tensions between friendly countries - India and Pakistan, which are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

We call on both sides to exercise maximum restraint, prevent further escalation of the conflict and return to negotiations for a peaceful settlement.

The Kyrgyz Republic consistently advocates stability, security and respect for international law," the president wrote.

